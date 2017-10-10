Convictions of 2 accused pimps reinstated after case is thrown o - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Convictions of 2 accused pimps reinstated after case is thrown out

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

The convictions of two accused pimps have been restored by the state supreme court.

The trial of Justin McKinley and Lawrence Bruce featured disturbing video of McKinley abusing a young woman who accused him of sexually trafficking her.

In the video from 2014, McKinley is seen beating the woman in a Pagoda Hotel room. He's seen choking the woman and demanding money. 

In Sept. 2016, a state appeals court threw out the entire case because of a closing statement. 

The deputy prosecutor told jurors, "She’s not a piece of property. I mean, she’s somebody’s daughter. She’s somebody’s friend. She’s a mother. She’s a woman. She is a person and she deserves to be treated properly."

McKinley's attorney said that statement unfairly influenced jurors by playing too heavily on their emotions. 

Monday, the state supreme court disagreed and reinstated the men's convictions. They remain in prison.

