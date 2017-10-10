City prosecutor: Judge was wrong to release ex-con accused of attempted murder

With shackles around his ankles and two deputies escorting him, 33-year-old Brandon Reis had his first appearance in court on Monday.

Ex-con charged in bizarre Kalihi death has long history of crime

The suspect who was arrested for murder last week in connection with a rollover death in Kalihi has been indicted for attempted murder.

A former city prosecutor says a First Circuit Court judge was wrong to release an ex-con accused of attempted murder.

Nearly a month after a re-indictment, police are still looking for Brandon Reis, who currently has a million dollar warrant out for his arrest.

Reis was arrested for allegedly shooting at 36-year-old Kyen Knowles on Waterhouse Street in Kalihi last June.

Prosecutors say Knowles jumped out of his moving vehicle to escape the bullet and then was crushed to death under his own car.

Judge Karen Nakasone dismissed the charge, ruling a detective improperly narrated the video for the grand jury and added in details about the suspect and the gun.

Reis bailed out on August 15th without the attempted murder charge to hold him. He hasn't been seen since.

Former city prosecutor Peter Carlisle said the judge should've never allowed him back out on the streets.

"I don't think she understands the concept of impartiality. I don't think she has a clue as to judicial ethics. And if you do not do judicial ethics appropriately, you're putting the entire system at risk,” Carlisle said.

After Reis bailed out, prosecutors got another indictment for attempted murder and a million dollar warrant is still outstanding.

Reis' attorney, Keith Shigetomi, said it was the prosecutor who failed to do his job.

"The judge granted a motion to dismiss because the state violated Brandon Reis' right to a fair and impartial grand jury. She didn't bend over backwards, or give him a break. She followed the law,” Shigetomi said.

Court documents show Reis has a long history of run-ins with the law.

When Reis was arrested for attempted murder, he was out on bail awaiting three separate trials for robbery, kidnapping and driving a stolen car.

Some fear he may commit another violent crime before he's caught again.

"It's not judge Nakasone's fault. She followed the law. Prosecutors were found at fault. Not Judge Nakasone,” Shigetomi said.

The prosecutor's office said it believes the court incorrectly dismissed the case. Carlisle believes the judge should be held accountable.

"She's not impartial. She's not capable of making decisions. She's screwing up cases right, left and all over the place. This is not the kind of person you want on the bench,” said Carlisle.

The new charge is being assigned to Judge Nakasone.

