Another medical marijuana dispensary to open on Oahu

Another Oahu dispensary is set to open its doors to medical marijuana patients Wednesday. 

Noa Botanicals has received the final green light from the Department of Health to sell cannabis products to medical marijuana patients. 

The store, located on Young Street, will offer a variety of cannabis strains, but products such as lotions and lozenges will not be available until their lab is certified by the state. 

"We appreciate the rigorous process the state has instituted, and we are excited to open our doors to patients. Noa Botanicals is different from any dispensary that I've seen, locally or on the mainland in a few ways," said Brian Goldstein, CEO of Noa Botanicals.

Goldstein added that Noa Botanicals puts an emphasis on patient privacy throughout the entire facility. 

Registered patients may purchase up to four ounces of medical cannabis during a 15 consecutive day period, Noa Botanicals said. Eight ounces is the limit for purchase over 30 days. 

