From Hawaii with aloha: 2-mile long 'lei of love' to be sent to Las Vegas

A "lei of love" is taking shape — filled with aloha from Hawaii to the people of Las Vegas.

Volunteers are putting together a massive ti leaf lei to show Hawaii's support to everyone impacted by the tragedy in Las Vegas.

Each one of the rope lei is made of 33 strands of ti leaf and stretches 20 feet long.

The goal is to send two miles of lei to Hawaii's ninth island.

"Saw the devastation and the tragedy of what happened there and the heart is to bring healing and comfort and hope from all the the people of the islands," said volunteer Colleen Nomura. "It brings tears to everyone that touches it. It's the heart of aloha."

Leis of aloha have been previously sent to Paris and Orlando in the wake of tragedies.

The Oahu lei will be joined with lei from the neighbor islands Tuesday.

