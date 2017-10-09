Firefighters battling 3 brush fires on Maui

Firefighters are battling three brush fires in Central Maui.

The blazes are about three miles from Kihei, but are being whipped up by strong winds.

There are no road closures or homes threatened from the fires.

The size of the brush fires weren't immediately clear.

Multiple fire crews are responding to the blazes, and a fire department helicopter has been dispatched.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

