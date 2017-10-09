State to homeless living under Nimitz Viaduct: It's time to move out

Thousands of drivers pass by it everyday, but few see it up close: The homeless encampment in and around the H-1 Freeway Airport Viaduct is one of the largest on Oahu and its numbers continue to grow.

Thousands of drivers pass by it everyday, but few see it up close: The homeless encampment in and around the H-1 Freeway Airport Viaduct is one of the largest on Oahu and its numbers continue to grow.

A busy viaduct near the airport swarmed with a growing homeless population is getting new attention from the state.

State officials announced Monday plans to sweep a homeless encampment under the Nimitz Viaduct. It's the first large scale enforcement in the area in more than two years.

It's estimated more than 200 people are living there.

In order to conduct the sweep, officials want to close the portions of Moanalua stream, and install floating booms to mark the restricted areas.

The state says the encampment poses a health and safety risk for those living there and the surrounding communities.

Multiple agencies – the DOT, DLNR, City and County and service providers – are working together on the project.

Outreach workers will begin notifying homeless living under the viaduct on Oct. 16, and provide notices to vacate the area.

The state land board will hear more on the planned sweep at a meeting this Friday.

Mobile users: Click here for photos of the encampment.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.