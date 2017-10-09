Ominous email: 'In the event of a nuclear attack'

What would you do if North Korea launched a nuclear missile at Hawaii?

WATCH: State briefs people on what to do if NKorea launches attack

University of Hawaii students and staff probably did a double take at the subject line of an email that arrived in their email inboxes Monday.

"In the event of a nuclear attack," it said.

The email is part of a broad state campaign to better prepare residents and visitors for the unlikely but not impossible threat of a nuclear missile attack that North Korea poses to the islands.

"In light of concerns about North Korea missile tests, state and federal agencies are providing information about nuclear threats and what to do in the unlikely event of a nuclear attack and radiation emergency," the UH email said.

The email also told students and faculty to be aware of emergency sirens and to follow instructions on "sheltering in place."

The informational message comes amid rising tensions with North Korea, and as the president indicates that diplomatic efforts may have stalled.

