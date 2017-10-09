Kauai pro-surfer Bethany Hamilton makes big announcement

Watch her in the surf and you realize that Bethany Hamilton has grown up. She is now 23 years old.

Watch her in the surf and you realize that Bethany Hamilton has grown up. She is now 23 years old. She was just 13 when a tiger shark bit off her left arm and thrust the Kauai teenager into the public

Surfer Bethany Hamilton's life story has taken her to places far from her home here on Kauai, and now she has stepped into a new chapter as a newlywed. "I was only going to marry a surfer. And then I

Surfer Bethany Hamilton's life story has taken her to places far from her home here on Kauai, and now she has stepped into a new chapter as a newlywed. "I was only going to marry a surfer. And then I

There's some happy news from local pro surfer Bethany Hamilton. She and her family took to social media Sunday to share it.

In a video posted to her Instagram page, Hamilton, alongside husband Adam Dirks and 2-year-old son Tobias, announced she is pregnant with the couple's second child.

Tobias helped make the announcement by giving kisses to his mommy's belly.

A post shared by Bethany Hamilton (@bethanyhamilton) on Oct 8, 2017 at 2:01pm PDT

"More than thankful to share our joyous news!!! #babyinthere #babyonboard," the post's caption read.

Hamilton survived a shark attack in 2003 that resulted in the loss of her left arm. Her story was picked up by Hollywood and made into a film titled, "Soul Surfer."

She became a professional surfer ten years ago and now tours the world as a motivational speaker.

At 27 years old, Hamilton says the pregnancy has been mellow and manageable so far.

The couple is going to wait to find out the gender of the baby until Hamilton's due date in March.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.