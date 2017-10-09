Maglio earns Big West Defensive Player of the Week

University of Hawai'i women's volleyball senior Emily Maglio (Coquitlam, B.C., Canada (Pinetree HS) registered her third career Big West Women's Volleyball Defensive Player of the Week after posting back-to-back career-highs in blocks.



The 6-3 middle hitter set and then tied her new career high with 10 blocks against both UC Santa Barbara and Cal Poly. She came within one kill of producing a pair of double-double for both matches. For the week, Maglio hit .302 (20-4-53) while averaging 2.50 kills, 2.50 blocks and 0.50 digs per set to help the Rainbow Wahine to a 1-1 record.



Maglio had nine kills on .364 hitting against UCSB. In a tough five-set loss to the Mustangs, Maglio posted 11 kills for her first ever double-double and three digs. She also set a new career-high against Cal Poly posting four solo blocks out of her 10 blocks. Of her 20 blocks this week, six were of the solo variety.



Overall, Maglio continues to lead the Big West Conference with 96 total blocks, 16 solo blocks, and 1.48 blocks per set. Her total blocks ranks her at No. 15 in the NCAA and her blocks per set average ranks her at No. 19.