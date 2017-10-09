Biki sees more than 180,000 rides since June

Since launching in late June, more than 31,000 people have tried out Honolulu's new bike sharing program, Biki.

Biki users have amassed 180,000 rides, new statistics show, and users are now taking an average of 2,100 rides a day.

“We are very pleased with Biki’s high ridership after just three months of service,” said Lori McCarney, executive director of Bikeshare Hawaii, which launched and manages Biki.

Some other user highlights:

>> The average duration of a Biki trip is 22 minutes.

>> The most popular Biki stops are in Waikiki and Al aMoana.

>> The top Zip code for Biki use is Waikiki, following by Downtown/Chinatown and Moiliili.

