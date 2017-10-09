Moore's momentum sends her to semifinals in France

The Roxy Pro France resumed in excellent conditions and ran through Rounds 3, 4 and the Quarterfinals to see the top four women emerge in clean three-to-four foot surf at La Graviere on Sunday.

The first Quarterfinal match-up featured a total of nine WSL titles in an intense battle between local product, Carissa Moore and Australia's Stephanie Gilmore. The two surfers engaged in a back-and-forth exchange of the lead, each slowly improving their scoreboard until Moore dropped the hammer on the superheat, with an incredible wave scored at 9.10 in the dying moments for the win.

“That was a very stressful heat especially because there was a moment when we both weren’t catching any waves,” Moore said. “I’m just so thankful I got that last wave, at that point I know it‘s my last opportunity and I have to let go of everything and just have fun.”

Moore had previously dispatched Saturday’s top performer Silvana Lima in their Round 4 match-up.

No. 7 on the Jeep Leaderboard, Moore surfed against the Aussie for the third time in France after Round one and Round three. But this time, Gilmore couldn’t contain the repeated assaults of the defending event champion.

With that result Moore heads to semifinals at La Graviere. The contest is expected to resume on Wednesday.