Same-day grocery delivery service debuting on Oahu, Maui

Grocery delivery service Instacart is expanding to the islands.

The service will debut in Honolulu and Kahului this week.

Instacart says it will offer residents same-day service, in as little as one hour.

The service kicks off Oct. 12, and customers will be able to purchase through Foodland, Times, Costco, Longs, Safeway and Petco.

The delivery area coverd about 140,000 households. Areas of service on Oahu include Honolulu, Ewa Beach, Kapolei, Makakilo, Pearl City, Wahiawa, Aiea, Manoa, Hawaii Kai, and Waipahu.

Instacart has been quickly expanding nationwide. The company did not say how much delivery would cost in Hawaii, but says that delivery costs vary, depending on the size of orders.

