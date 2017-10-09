Educators use apps to connect parents with students in classrooms

Advances in technology are making it much easier to connect parents with students in the education process.
Many classrooms are using apps which allow students and parents to work together to share the classroom experience.
Karisse Sakahara is a first-grade teacher at Kailua Elementary School. She uses Class Dojo to connect parents with their kids.
Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.