Susan G. Komen hosts annual Race for the Cure

Breast cancer continues to be a major health problem for women. Just last month actress Julia Louis Dreyfus announced she's battling the disease.
October is breast cancer awareness month and Susan G. Komen is hosting its annual Race for the Cure this weekend.
Rolanda Morgan, mission director for Komen Hawaii, and Dr. Melvin Palalay, with Docs for the Cure, were on Sunrise to talk about breast cancer research and the upcoming race.
For more information click here.
