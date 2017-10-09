2 injured in pedestrian crash in Kaneohe

A pedestrian crash in Kaneohe on Sunday night sent two people to the hospital, according to Emergency Medical Services.

The crash happened around 8:15 p.m.

Honolulu police said a Toyota van was traveling northbound on Kamehameha Highway near Hawaii Pacific University’s Hawaii Loa campus when it struck two 18-year-old female pedestrians who were crossing the street.

The women were taken to the Queen’s Medical Center, where one was in critical condition and the other in serious condition.

The 61-year-old driver of the van was not injured.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but police said speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors.

Police said the women were in a marked crosswalk.

