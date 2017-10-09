Forecast: Gentle winds, plentiful sunshine to start the workweek

Trade winds are trying to come back, but won't be strong enough to keep sea breezes from developing in some areas this afternoon.

So, a few windward and mauka showers this morning, then some pop-up showers in the afternoon for interior and leeward neighborhoods. There will be plenty of sunshine and blue sky.

High in Honolulu will be 87 degrees.

Surf continues to be elevated due to a north-northeast swell. Wave heights will be big enough to maintain advisory levels through the morning hours.

Today's waves will be 5-8 feet east and north, 3-5 feet south, 2-4 feet west.

High Surf Advisory for east-facing shores until noon today.

No tropical cyclone activity is expected in the Central and East Pacific over the next 48 hours.

- Dan Cooke

