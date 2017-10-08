KCC restarts Foodservice Apprenticeship Training program

A free program to help employees in the food service industry is starting back up at Kapiolani Community College.

The school announced that it will begin the second round of its Hawaii Cook Foodservice Apprenticeship Training program in November.

The program is funded by a federal grant, allowing employers to enroll their employees for free.

The 20 weeks of training includes in-person labs and online courses on the basics of cooking.

For more information, contact Marcus Fikse, Hawaii Cook Foodservice Apprenticeship program coordinator, (808) 734-9477, or marcusjt@hawaii.edu.

