Forecast: Light trade winds to return

Gentle trade winds are expected to return Monday, with shower coverage returning to the usual windward and mauka areas. There might be a slight increase in showers Tuesday as a weak upper disturbance moves into the neighborhood.

Heads up for the longer term, as tropical moisture is forecast to spread over the islands around Wednesday, which will increase humidity levels and the chance of showers. Forecast models also point to much stronger trade winds by Friday or Saturday, so it could be a wet and windy weekend.

Surf is on the way down, but there's still some overhead sets for the north shores. A High Surf Advisory will remain in effect overnight for east shores, but waves should fall just below advisory criteria by daybreak Monday.

- Ben Gutierrez

Go to the Hawaii News Now Weather page for the latest forecast or check out our Interactive radar.

To get the latest weather conditions on your mobile device click HERE

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.