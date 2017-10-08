Prestigious big wave surfing competition 'The Eddie' won't go — for now

Eddie will not go this year. The family of Eddie Aikau has severed ties with Quiksilver, ending the partnership that put on the elite big wave surfing competition at Waimea Bay. Thousands of spectators jammed Waimea Bay last February when the Quiksilver in Memory of Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational was held for the first time since 2009. The competition has only happened nine times since it began in 1984. Aikau's family said that they weren't ab...More >>
Eddie will not go this year.More >>
PHOTOS: Las Vegas shooting stirs memories of 1979 Waikiki sniper attack.More >>
PHOTOS: Las Vegas shooting stirs memories of 1979 Waikiki sniper attack.More >>
Photos of those lost in Sunday's mass shooting in Las Vegas are beginning to emerge.More >>
Photos of those lost in Sunday's mass shooting in Las Vegas are beginning to emerge.More >>
PHOTOS: At least 50 dead in Las Vegas mass shootingMore >>
PHOTOS: At least 50 dead in Las Vegas mass shootingMore >>
PHOTOS: Aloha Festivals 2017 floral paradeMore >>
PHOTOS: Aloha Festivals 2017 floral paradeMore >>
PHOTOS: Honolulu Zoo welcomes new baby slothMore >>
PHOTOS: Honolulu Zoo welcomes new baby slothMore >>