Former Democratic Party of Hawaii Executive Director Flo Kong Kee dies

The former executive director of the Democratic Party of Hawaii, Flo Kong Kee, has died.

Kong Kee dedicated over three decades to Hawaii's Democratic political scene.

She served many roles within the party such as Precint President, State Treasurer and State Party Executive Director. Kong Kee also was a delegate to numerous state and national conventions, including her most recent role as a Delegate Page at the 2016 Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.

“Flo was a person of tremendous generosity, class, and kindness,” Tim Vandeveer, DPH Party Chairperson said. “She exemplified grace under pressure and always put our party first."

Memorial services are pending.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.