Brief closures of Likelike Highway, H-3 planned this week

Drivers may need to add a few more minutes to their windward Oahu commute this week.

HECO announced intermittent closures on the Likelike Highway and H-3 so they can replace transmission equipment.

Between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., there may be several 10-minute closures as follows:

All lanes of the Likelike Highway, mauka side of the H-3 overpass.

The Kaneohe-bound H-3 exit ramp to Likelike Highway

Closures are expected to take place on Oct. 9, 10 and 17.

The project is expected to continue through the rest of the month with several other daily and weekly closures.

Single lanes may also be closed between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday throughout October.

The closures are needed to ensure the safety of motorists.

Contractors will be using a helicopter to carry equipment, ropes and cables from a transmission structure adjacent to the highway to another one located on the mountain ridge.

Additional questions may be directed to HECO by calling 543-4004.

