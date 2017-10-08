Brush fire closes Kaukonahua Road near Wahiawa

Fire crews are battling a brush fire near Wahiawa that shut down a portion of Kaukonahua Road Sunday afternoon.

Kaukonahua Road is closed between Kamananui Road and Thompson Corner.

Honolulu fire officials said two tankers, six fire engines and 30 personnel are responding. Air one is also battling the flames from the air.

Crews were dispatched just before 1:45 p.m.

The fire is spreading. No word on how many acres have burned.

No homes were immediately threatened.

This story will be updated.

