Homegrown talent: Week 5 update of NFL players from Hawaii

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota is one of the NFL’s brightest up and coming stars. The St. Louis graduate has represented the state of Hawaii well during his stint at the University of Oregon as a Heisman Trophy winner, and continues to make an impact with his play in the NFL.

But Mariota is not the only player in the NFL who is from islands, as there are numerous players with ties to Hawaii from either attending the University of Hawaii, or grew up and graduated high school here.

As Week 5’s slate of games continues to roll on, let’s take a look at some of Hawaii’s NFL representatives and how they performed this week:

Tyson Alualu, DE, Pittsburgh Steelers

The former St. Louis graduate recorded four total tackles Sunday for the Steelers defense against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Despite Alualu’s effort, the Steelers were outmatched by Jacksonville’s staunch defensive unit and explosive run game led by running back Leonard Fournette in a 30-9 loss.

DeForest Buckner, DT, San Francisco 49ers

One of the NFL’s rising defensive stars, the Punahou graduate has been off to a fast start this season and he continued to impress on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

DeForest Buckner is our top graded interior defender so farhttps://t.co/SDka8JNaDK pic.twitter.com/VbLTYqqnYF — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) October 5, 2017

Despite losing to the Colts, 26-23, Buckner recorded five total tackles, including a half-sack on Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

Kamalei Correa, LB, Baltimore Ravens

Representing St. Louis in the NFL, Correa plays sparingly for the Baltimore Ravens, mostly appearing on special teams. Although he doesn’t see a lot of playing time, Correa did record one tackles on Sunday against the Oakland Raiders as the Ravens won 30-17 on the road.

Kamu Grugier-Hill, LB, Philadelphia Eagles

The Kamehameha graduate saw the field for the Eagles on Sunday in an impressive 34-7 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. Grugier-Hill, similar to Correa, appears mostly on special teams and recorded one tackle in his team’s victory.

Rigoberto Sanchez, P, Indianapolis Colts

The lone representative of the University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in the NFL, Sanchez had quite the performance against the Buckner’s 49ers squad on Sunday.

Sanchez punted the ball four times, pinning the ball inside of his opponent’s 20 yard line on each occasion. Sanchez also recorded a 56-yard punt, the second-longest punt of his career thus far.

Rigoberto Sanchez has been doing a great job on directional punts (21 yards on 5 returns). Get to know him. https://t.co/WFRlbVLMZE — Nat Newell (@NatJNewell) October 2, 2017

The following players also have Hawaii roots, but were on a bye week in Week 5:

Shawn Lauvao, OL, Washington Redskins

Manti Te’o, LB, New Orleans Saints

Hau’oli Kikaha, LB, New Orleans Saints

Max Unger, C, New Orleans Saints

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.