Hawaiian culture comes alive in Maui County for Festivals of Aloha

The bright colors of island culture came alive on Molokai this past weekend as a part of the Festivals of Aloha celebration.

An investiture ceremony was held Friday for the royal Hawaiian court that portrays ali'i of Hawaii. It was followed by a parade on Saturday complete with Pa'u riders and country-style floats.

This year's theme, "Aloha ka Ho'i a ka Holokahiki — Beloved is the sailors' return home," honored the Hokulea and celebrated the canoe's homecoming after their worldwide voyage.

The Festivals of Aloha is a culmination of events throughout Maui, Molokai and Lanai to perpetuate and celebrate the Hawaiian culture. Last month, Oahu wrapped up the Aloha Festivals, a similar month-long celebration.

Other events under the festival included the 16th Annual Richard Ho'opi'i Leo Ki'eki'e Falsetto competition on Maui, a hoolaulea on Molokai and a craft fair on Lanai.

