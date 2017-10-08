St. Francis football shuts out Damien, 19-0

St. Francis head coach Kip Akana had a bad taste stuck in his mouth after last month’s 27-20 loss to Damien. On Saturday, his varsity football team was vindicated as they shutout the Monarchs 19-0 at Aloha Stadium.

While the game didn’t mean much in terms of seeding for the Interscholastic League of Honolulu's Division II second round as Damien have already clinched first place, it’s certainly a shift in momentum in favor of St. Francis heading into postseason play.

Saint Francis (6-3, 4-2 ILH DII) were led by Wembley Mailey, who recorded a game-high 11 tackles including one sack.

Quarterback Bubba Akana completed 11-of-15 passes for 197 yards and a touchdown while running back Jonan Aina-Chaves racked up 134 rushing yards and a touchdown - a 74-yard run.

Saint Francis will take on Iolani (4-4, 3-3) at Kozuki Stadium next Friday in the second round. The

Damien will also play on Friday as they take on PAC-5 (1-7) at Aloha Stadium.

