Over 200 customers without water in Kaneohe after water main bre

Over 200 customers without water in Kaneohe after water main break

(Image: Google Maps) (Image: Google Maps)
KANEOHE, OAHU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Hundreds are without water Sunday morning as Board of Water Supply crews work to fix a broken water main in Kaneohe.

According to the BWS, the 16-inch line broke around 6:30 a.m. Sunday. Some 224 customers are without water. 

Lilipuna Road is closed between Lilipuna Place and Ka Hanahou Circle. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

A roving water wagon is available for the impacted customers. Customers without water can call 748-5000x1 to request the wagon, or find it located at 45-350 Ka Hanahou Circle.  

Repairs are expected to continue throughout the day and into Monday. 

This story will be updated. 

