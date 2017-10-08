Over 200 customers without water in Kaneohe after water main break

Hundreds are without water Sunday morning as Board of Water Supply crews work to fix a broken water main in Kaneohe.

According to the BWS, the 16-inch line broke around 6:30 a.m. Sunday. Some 224 customers are without water.

Lilipuna Road is closed between Lilipuna Place and Ka Hanahou Circle. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

A roving water wagon is available for the impacted customers. Customers without water can call 748-5000x1 to request the wagon, or find it located at 45-350 Ka Hanahou Circle.

Repairs are expected to continue throughout the day and into Monday.

This story will be updated.

