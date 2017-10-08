Marcus Mariota ruled out of today's game against Miami Dolphins

Tennessee Titans quarterback and former St. Louis star Marcus Mariota will not suit up to play in today’s matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Titans QB Marcus Mariota, considered game-time decision due to hamstring, not expected to play vs. Dolphins, per source. Matt Cassel starts. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 8, 2017

Mariota injured his hamstring in last week’s lost to the Houston Texans, forcing him to miss the second half of the game. Questionable all week during practice and listed as a game-time decision heading into Sunday, Mariota will remain on the sidelines as backup quarterback Matt Cassel will take his place under center.

The Titans are currently tied with the Miami Dolphins 10-10 in the third quarter.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.