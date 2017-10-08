St. Louis football upends Punahou, 40-20

Saturday night was supposed to be a night of redemption for Punahou's football team. Instead, it was another reminder of how good the St. Louis Crusaders are this season.

Punahou (5-2) fell to St. Louis (7-0) at Aloha Stadium earlier this evening, 40-20. Punahou were shut out in the first half 24-0 as the Crusaders defense did not let up, holding Punahou's run game to 1.7 yards per carry on the night.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Crusaders cruised down the field at will at times, led by quarterback Chevan Cordeiro who finished the game with 229 yards passing, two touchdowns and an interception.

Not only did the dual-threat quarterback torch Punahou's defense through the air, he was able to find some success on the ground, rushing for 52 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Punahou did get its offense going in the second half, scoring 20 points after the break, but the damage was already done as St. Louis continued to add to the scorecard with 16 second half points.

After clinching the Interscholastic League of Honolulu Division I first round, St. Louis will wait to face the winner of Punahou vs. Kamehameha in the second round.

