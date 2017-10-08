Hawaii falls to Nevada, 35-21

Another week, another loss for the Rainbow Warrior football team.

The Warriors (2-4, 0-3 MWC) were competitive for the majority of the game, but penalties got in the way of UH once again as the team racked up an absurd amount of flags on the night.

Hawaii were flagged 11 times for a total of 114 yards, including a holding penalty that brought back a Saint Juste touchdown on third down.

Warriors running back Diocemy Saint Juste had another strong performance against the Wolf Pack, racking up 240 yards on 24 carries and a touchdown. Not only did Saint Juste set a new career-long run with his 75-yard touchdown, he also averaged 10 yards per carry.

While he didn’t rack up as many yards as Saint Juste did, Nevada running back Kelton Moore also had himself a day with 205 yards on 17 carries, averaging 12.1 yards per carry.

Wideout John Ursua came out of the gates strong in the first half, hauling in 111 yards on seven receptions and a touchdown all in the first half. Unfortunately for the ‘Bows, Urusa only caught one more pass in the second half for 13 yards.

Warriors quarterback Dru Brown finished with 229 yards passing with two touchdowns and one pick, while Ty Gangi put up 278 yards through the air and four touchdowns with one interception for Nevada.

Hawaii opened up the scoring in the first quarter with an Ursua touchdown grab from 10 yards out. Nevada responded immediately, putting together a 92-yard drive on five plays that resulted in a McLane Mannix touchdown.

The team were tied in the second until Warriors freshman Kade Greeley found space on the outside for a 42-yard touchdown reception on a perfectly-executed screen pass. But once again, Nevada came back and responded with a Wyatt Demps touchdown grab with 18 seconds left in the first half.

Near the end of the third quarter, Kelton Moore found the end zone on an easy Ty Gangi 22-yard pass to go up 28-14 before Saint Juste brought the score to 28-21 with a 75-yard rush.

Nevada put the game away as Demps scored his second touchdown of the day on a 32-yard connection.

The ‘Bows had a chance to make the game interesting late on, but Dylan Collie dropped a sure-fire touchdown in the red zone on fourth down, giving Nevada the ball back to run out the clock.

The ‘Bows will return home next weekend to play San Jose State. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. HT.

