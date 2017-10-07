Forecast: Light winds, afternoon clouds for Sunday

Not much in the way of wind as we head into Sunday. The light winds will allow for afternoon sea breezes, cloud buildups and some hit-or-miss interior showers, followed by overnight and morning clearing. Gentle trade winds are expected to rebuild Monday. There could still be a few showers from an old frontal boundary that's lingering over the islands.

A High Surf Advisory is posted for east-facing shores of most islands, thanks to a north-northeast swell that will peak Sunday. Surf for east and north shores will reach 6 to 9 feet, with some fun waves in the three to five-foot range for south shores. West shores will be small at 1 to 3 feet.

- Ben Gutierrez

