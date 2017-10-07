Dead honu entangled in fishing line found in Kailua

A Hawaiian green sea turtle that was found tangled in fishing line while swimming in Waimea Bay is moving freely again today, thanks to the quick thinking of a group of beachgoers.

A dead honu was recovered on Oahu's east coast Friday morning.

A beachgoer made the sad discovery near the ledge at Castle's beach. Photos show fishing line wrapped around the turtle's neck.

The turtle was turned over to NOAA Fisheries officials who say a necropsy will be performed.

This discovery serves as a reminder to fishermen to do their best to reduce the amount of fishing debris left in the ocean.

"Fishing gear is the leading cause of turtle stranding in Hawaii. It is okay to help turtles. If people see a turtle entangled in fishing gear, it is okay to safely cut the line," Jolene Lau of NOAA said.

