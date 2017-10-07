Stabbing victim dropped off, left at hospital with little information

A man was dropped off at a west Oahu hospital Saturday with multiple stab wounds, but little information.

Sources say, a 22-year-old man was dropped off at Queen's West with multiple stab wounds to his back.

Whoever dropped him off didn't provide any information to hospital officials,nor was the man able to provide much information on his attacker either.

The victim was left at the hospital by two men driving a Toyota 4Runner.

An attempted murder investigation has been opened. The victim remains in critical condition.

