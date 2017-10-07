Hawaii's Brad Tavares dominant in win at UFC 216

Tavares will be taking on wrestling specialist Tim Boetsch

Look out, UFC middleweights. Brad Tavares is moving up the rankings.

After a dominant performance Saturday against No. 13 ranked Thales Leites at UFC 216 in Las Vegas, Tavares may have earned himself a top 15 ranking with a unanimous decision victory (30-27, 30-26, 30-26).

A consistent jab complemented with vicious leg kicks, Tavares took a part Leites en route to his third consecutive victory inside of the Octagon.

The Hilo native improves to 16-4 in his career and 11-4 in the UFC.

