Hawaii's Brad Tavares dominant in win at UFC 216 - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Look out, UFC middleweights. Brad Tavares is moving up the rankings.

After a dominant performance Saturday against No. 13 ranked Thales Leites at UFC 216 in Las Vegas, Tavares may have earned himself a top 15 ranking with a unanimous decision victory (30-27, 30-26, 30-26).

A consistent jab complemented with vicious leg kicks, Tavares took a part Leites en route to his third consecutive victory inside of the Octagon.

The Hilo native improves to 16-4 in his career and 11-4 in the UFC.

