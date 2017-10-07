Man wanted for attempted murder after shooting near Ala Moana

A man is wanted for attempted murder after a shooting early Saturday morning near Ala Moana Shopping Center.

Just before 1 a.m., sources say the suspect fired a semi automatic pistol striking a 23-year-old man in the shin.

Sources says there was an altercation among friends at an area nightclub that led to the shooting.

The victim says one round was fired after he and a friend tried to confront the suspect in a parking lot on Hopaka street.

The suspected shooter reportedly fled makai-bound toward Kona Street in a Silver Nissan Altima.

The suspect is described as a local man standing 5' 5" tall, weighing 160 lbs. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.