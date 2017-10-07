Police investigating separate armed robberies; suspects on the run

Honolulu police are investigating two separate armed robberies that took place Friday afternoon and early Saturday morning.

According to police, the first robbery took place in the Aiea area around 2:20 p.m. Friday.

Two men entered a business, brandished dangerous instruments, and fled the scene with cash in hand.

The second robbery happened around 2 a.m. Saturday morning in Salt Lake.

Police said two male suspects entered a business and used dangerous instruments as they demanded cash from an employee,m a 28-year-old woman.

The two men fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

In both robberies, no injuries were reported.

No arrests have been made in connection with either incidents.

