LIVE BLOG: Rainbow Warriors vs. Nevada Wolfpack

By Chad Asuncion, Digital Operations Manager
By David McCracken, Sports Reporter
2nd Quarter: 0:18

NEVADA TOUCHDOWN

- Nevada makes it look easy with a 65-yard drive on four plays, fueled by Hawaii penalties. Gangi finds Wyatt Demps for 2-yard score. Nevada up 21-14.

2nd Quarter: 1:58

- What should've been a highlight reel for Saint Juste turned was quickly erased as Hawaii committed two penalties on the play, resulting in 3rd and 29. 

2nd Quarter: 2:32

NEVADA TOUCHDOWN

- Gangi keeps ball and runs 17 yards for touchdown. Game tied up at 14.

2nd Quarter: 2:55

- Nevada putting together a nice driver here, in the red zone looking tie the game up.

2nd Quarter: 3:55

HAWAII TOUCHDOWN

- Warriors execute screen play to perfection as Brown finds Kade Greeley for the 42-yard touchdown. Hawaii up 14-7 after PAT.

John Ursua having another great game for the 'Bows, already surpassing the 100-yard mark in the first half.

2nd Quarter: 8:48

- Brown finds Ursua again for 33 yards. On the very next play, Brown has all the time in the world in the pocket but isn't able to find anyone open. Nevada's defense eventually makes it to Brown the sack.

2nd Quarter: 9:24

- Nevada line up for field goal attempt but holder fumbles snap. Hawaii ball still tied up at 7 apiece.

2nd Quarter: 12:11

- Nevada's defense forces punt, but returner Vosean Crumbie calls for a fair catch at the one yard line. A very strange decision seeing as the ball looked on its way to bouncing into the end zone for a touchback.

END OF FIRST QUARTER

Hawaii 7-7 Nevada

1st Quarter: 2:30

NEVADA TOUCHDOWN

- Wolf Pack answers back with an explosive drive. Following a 66-yard from Kelton Moore, Ty Gangi finds McLane Mannix for the easy seven-yard touchdown. Hawaii 7-7 Nevada.

1st Quarter: 4:52

HAWAII TOUCHDOWN

- Warriors get on the board as Dru Brown finds John Ursua for the 10-yard touchdown pass. 7-0, Hawaii.

1st Quarter: 7:45

- Big run from Diocemy Saint Juste for 23 yards, followed by another 18-yard rush. 'Bows driving. 

1st Quarter: 8:02

- Warriors force fumble, but can't recover the ball. Nevada forced to punt as Warriors look to put points on the board first.

1st Quarter: 11:07

- 'Bows move the ball nicely on offense but are stopped on third down as Nevada's defense forces a punt. Nevada ball.

Rainbow Warriors are ready for battle!

The University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors are on the road this week in Reno as they look for their third win of the season, this time against the Nevada Wolfpack. Follow our LIVE BLOG of the game on your mobile device or computer by clicking the link below. Let’s GO BOWS!

