LIVE BLOG: Rainbow Warriors vs. Nevada Wolfpack

2nd Quarter: 0:18

NEVADA TOUCHDOWN

- Nevada makes it look easy with a 65-yard drive on four plays, fueled by Hawaii penalties. Gangi finds Wyatt Demps for 2-yard score. Nevada up 21-14.

Take away those personal fouls, that DSJ touchdown counts, UH heads into 2nd half up w/ momentum, instead they're down plagued by penalties. — Taryn Hatcher (@TarynHatcher) October 8, 2017

2nd Quarter: 1:58

- What should've been a highlight reel for Saint Juste turned was quickly erased as Hawaii committed two penalties on the play, resulting in 3rd and 29.

TOUCHDOWN! Gangi hits Wyatt Demps to take the lead! It's Demps' fifth TD reception of the season.



Q2 (0:18) - Nevada 21 - Hawai'i 14 pic.twitter.com/cfs05oAPak — Nevada Football (@NevadaFootball) October 8, 2017

You could knit a quilt the size of Big Island with all the yellow flags Hawaii has accumulated this year... — Taryn Hatcher (@TarynHatcher) October 8, 2017

2nd Quarter: 2:32

NEVADA TOUCHDOWN

- Gangi keeps ball and runs 17 yards for touchdown. Game tied up at 14.

TOUCHDOWN! Ty Gangi keeps it himself from 17-yards out for the score. A season-long rush for Gangi.



Q2 (2:32) - Nevada 14 - Hawai'i 14 pic.twitter.com/rMAIUZfVUz — Nevada Football (@NevadaFootball) October 8, 2017

2nd Quarter: 2:55

- Nevada putting together a nice driver here, in the red zone looking tie the game up.

2nd Quarter: 3:55

HAWAII TOUCHDOWN

- Warriors execute screen play to perfection as Brown finds Kade Greeley for the 42-yard touchdown. Hawaii up 14-7 after PAT.

Greeley finds a seam and scores his 2nd career TD, back-to-back games after powering into the endzone! #HawaiiFB #LiveAlohaPlayWarrior pic.twitter.com/9rhNRSLKoF — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) October 8, 2017

John Ursua having another great game for the 'Bows, already surpassing the 100-yard mark in the first half.

With a crucial 2nd-down catch by Ursua, he goes over 100 yards tonight for #HawaiiFB, his 3rd century game this year. #LiveAlohaPlayWarrior — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) October 8, 2017

2nd Quarter: 8:48

- Brown finds Ursua again for 33 yards. On the very next play, Brown has all the time in the world in the pocket but isn't able to find anyone open. Nevada's defense eventually makes it to Brown the sack.

2nd Quarter: 9:24

- Nevada line up for field goal attempt but holder fumbles snap. Hawaii ball still tied up at 7 apiece.

Fumbled hold on the field goal and #HawaiiFB gets the ball on downs! #LiveAlohaPlayWarrior! — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) October 8, 2017

2nd Quarter: 12:11

- Nevada's defense forces punt, but returner Vosean Crumbie calls for a fair catch at the one yard line. A very strange decision seeing as the ball looked on its way to bouncing into the end zone for a touchback.

END OF FIRST QUARTER

Hawaii 7-7 Nevada

At the end of Q1, the Rainbow Warriors are finding some traction on offense. 141 yards on O, 129 on the ground. #LiveAlohaPlayWarrior pic.twitter.com/Eb2m35f4YE — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) October 8, 2017

1st Quarter: 2:30

NEVADA TOUCHDOWN

- Wolf Pack answers back with an explosive drive. Following a 66-yard from Kelton Moore, Ty Gangi finds McLane Mannix for the easy seven-yard touchdown. Hawaii 7-7 Nevada.

TOUCHDOWN! After a 66-yard run by Kelton Moore put the Pack in business, Ty Gangi hits McLane Mannix for the score.



Q1 (2:30) - Tied at 7. pic.twitter.com/pl18FkH8iQ — Nevada Football (@NevadaFootball) October 8, 2017

1st Quarter: 4:52

HAWAII TOUCHDOWN

- Warriors get on the board as Dru Brown finds John Ursua for the 10-yard touchdown pass. 7-0, Hawaii.

Warriors make the first strike. #HawaiiFB drive grinds 80 yards and Ursua makes the 1st and goal grab for the score #LiveAlohaPlayWarrior pic.twitter.com/RwCfQsUstY — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) October 8, 2017

1st Quarter: 7:45

- Big run from Diocemy Saint Juste for 23 yards, followed by another 18-yard rush. 'Bows driving.

1st Quarter: 8:02

- Warriors force fumble, but can't recover the ball. Nevada forced to punt as Warriors look to put points on the board first.

1st Quarter: 11:07

- 'Bows move the ball nicely on offense but are stopped on third down as Nevada's defense forces a punt. Nevada ball.

Rainbow Warriors are ready for battle!

The University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors are on the road this week in Reno as they look for their third win of the season, this time against the Nevada Wolfpack. Follow our LIVE BLOG of the game on your mobile device or computer by clicking the link below. Let’s GO BOWS!

Follow the game: http://hine.ws/warriornation

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.