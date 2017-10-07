Kapolei takes care of business against Aiea, moves on to face Kahuku

The Kapolei Hurricanes stormed past Aiea Friday night at Kapolei High School with a dominant 41-0 shutout win.
Led by quarterback Lonenoa Faoa, who accumulated 172 passing yards and two touchdowns, and a staunch defensive effort from Kapolei’s front-seven, Aiea weren’t able to gain any momentum after a scoreless first quarter.
The Hurricanes took advantage of a muffed punt at the end of the first quarter and scored in the opening minutes of the second. From there, Kapolei put up another 14 points to go up 21-0 at the half, and added another 20 points in the second half to close out the game.
Kapolei will now move on to take on Kahuku on the road next weekend in the quarterfinals of the OIA DI Football Playoffs.
