Driver killed after plowing into light pole, tree on Monsarrat Ave.

A 35-year-old man was killed after the car he was driving plowed into a tree and then hit a light pole in Waikiki.

His vehicle was split in two, paramedics said.

The crash happened about 8:46 p.m. Friday on Monsarrat Avenue behind the Honolulu Zoo. A witness said the car was going the wrong way down Monsarrat, and then crashed into a light pole and a tree and split in half.

Paramedics said the vehicle was likely was speeding.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

This story will be updated.

