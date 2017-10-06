Parents balk over school schedule that gives kids 15 minutes for mid-morning 'lunch'

Some Big Island parents say their children aren't getting enough time to eat lunch at school.

Intermediate students at Pahoa Intermediate and High are now eating lunch during "WIKI period" -- which lasts for 15 minutes, beginning at 10 a.m.

Most high school students eat during the regular half-hour lunch period later in the day.

Parents of the younger students say they didn't find out about the change -- until their kids told them.

"I actually found out because I got a notification that she was late to class and I asked her why and she said she was finishing up her lunch," said parent Melissa Estrella. "Some students have told their parents that by the time they get their plate and sit they are notified that they have three more minutes to eat."

In a statement online, school officials say the pilot program is aimed at easing congestion at the cafeteria to help students get to class on time. They also saty things have been calmer since the change.

The school's principal did not return a call for comment.

