City worker came into the office during mumps infectious period

The Hawaii Department of Health says it could be a year or more before the state's mumps outbreak finally subsides.

Students at three Mililani schools got alternate lunches Friday after a school food service workers was diagnosed with mumps.

A city employee who has been diagnosed with mumps came to the work at the Fasi Municipal Building for at least a day while in the infectious period, city officials have confirmed.

A memo sent to city employees said everyone should be aware of the situation because mumps is highly contagious.

The city is working to with the state to prevent the spread of the virus, the memo said.

While mumps spreads easily, it's mostly preventable with a two-dose vaccine.

Hawaii has been grappling with an ongoing mumps outbreak, which health officials say could last for another year.

As of Oct. 5, there have been 452 cases of mumps statewide this year.

The outbreak is the largest number of cases Hawaii has seen in decades. In all of 2016, Hawaii saw just 10 total cases of mumps.

