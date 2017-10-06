'It has been a privilege': Acting police chief announces retirement

The list of candidates considered for the next Honolulu police chief have been narrowed down to seven, the Honolulu Police Commission announced on Thursday.

The list of candidates considered for the next Honolulu police chief have been narrowed down to seven, the Honolulu Police Commission announced on Thursday.

Hawaii News Now has obtained the rankings of the top seven finalists to be Honolulu's next police chief.

Hawaii News Now has obtained the rankings of the top seven finalists to be Honolulu's next police chief.

How each of the HPD Chief finalists were ranked after their assessments

How each of the HPD Chief finalists were ranked after their assessments

Police commissioners are meeting Wednesday afternoon to take public testimony on the seven finalists they are considering to become the next Honolulu Police Chief.

Police commissioners are meeting Wednesday afternoon to take public testimony on the seven finalists they are considering to become the next Honolulu Police Chief.

Acting Police Chief Cary Okimoto will retire at the end of the month, he announced in an email to officers and HPD employees Friday.

That's likely well before a permanent chief will be able to take over.

"It has been a privilege to have worked alongside the courageous officers and dedicated civilians who are the backbone of the department," Okimoto said. "Over the span of my career, I have witnessed the endless sacrifices that you have made to ensure our community's safety and the deep commitment each of you have to serving the people of Hawaii."

Okimoto added that HPD is all about "doing the right thing for the right reason."

"I have strived to do this throughout my career, and I ask all of you to do the same."

Okimoto took over as acting chief in December, after former Police Chief Louis Kealoha went on leave as a federal public corruption probe involving him and his wife heated up. He stayed on in the position after Kealoha stepped down.

On his first day heading up HPD, Okimoto sought to reassure the public — and move forward.

"Today is not a good day," he said at the time. "But I think this is the first big step in letting everyone know that we are moving on. I want to assure the rank-and-file to go out there and continue to do the great job that they do. They put their life on the line everyday. Our job is to make sure that we keep morale up."

The search for a new police chief continues, and Honolulu's new top cop is set to be announced at the end of October.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.