McKenzie Milton named to Maxwell Award watch list

Former Mililani Trojan and current starting quarterback for the UCF Knights McKenzie Milton was added to the 2017 Maxwell Award Watch List Friday afternoon.

The Maxwell Award is presented each year to the outstanding collegiate football player in America.

Milton, who ranks seventh in passing efficiency (173.0), ninth in yards per attempt (9.65) and 11th in yards per completion (14.92) in the country, has been off to a fast start this season, leading the Knights to a 3-0 record and a No. 25 ranking.

Averaging 263.7 yards per game while completing 64.4 percent of his passes, Milton has established himself as one of the best young starting quarterbacks in the nation.

Semifinalists for the Maxwell Award will be announced on October 30th and three finalists will be announced November 20th. The winners of the 2017 Maxwell Award will be announced as part of the Home Depot College Football Awards Show on December 7th.

