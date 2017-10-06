Ending the slump: Rainbow Warriors look to snap losing streak against Nevada

To say that the last three weeks for the Rainbow Warrior football team have gone smoothly would be an understatement.

Beginning with a blowout loss on the road to UCLA, followed by a heartbreaking overtime loss to Wyoming that stuck with the Warriors when they took on Colorado State last weekend at home, another blowout loss, the Warriors have their sights set on the Nevada Wolfpack tomorrow evening in Reno.

UH head coach Nick Rolovich is anticipating a tough fought football game and hopes that his team is focused on beating Nevada, Rolovich’s previous stomping ground as offensive coordinator.

“I don’t know if we’re looking past Nevada very much,” Rolovich said. “I know a lot of guys on that team. I’ve been around their receivers, I know there’s some talent there,” he said. “I know what they’re capable of. “They probably got enough guys that have that core value system that we had when we left, They’ve won before, they’ve won bowl games a bunch of those kids … when somebody’s done it before, they can do it again.”

Hawaii (2-3, 0-2 MWC) knows that a win can bring this team back to .500, and back in the hunt for a bowl game berth this season. But another loss to Nevada (0-5, 0-1, MWC) will be the fourth-loss in a row for the Warriors after starting the season 2-0.

But the Warriors aren’t just looking to end one losing streak this Saturday, they’re also looking to snap their losing to streak on Nevada’s home turf where they haven’t won since 2007. There’s also a level of uncertainty surrounding the Warrior football program at the moment with the sudden absence of offensive line coach Chris Naeole,

Fortunately for the Warriors, there is good news.

Nevada is coming off a 41-21 loss to Fresno State last week and have lost four out of their five losses by double-digit points as the Wolfpack has been outscored by their opponents 184-100 so far this season, surrendering an average of 36.80 points per game to their opposition.

The clock is ticking on the Warriors season, and wide receiver Dylan Collie said earlier this week in practice that the team is anxious to silence the critics and get back to playing winning football.

“Very (anxious),” he said. “I mean, I think it’s time; it’s overdue. The faster that we can (get back to winning), the faster we can continue on our success and not on’y get the trust back from the people back from the people on the island, but from everywhere else. It needs to happen.

The Rainbow Warriors will look to move on from their recent slump with a win over Nevada tomorrow at MacKay Stadium in Reno. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. HT (7:30 p.m. in Reno).



