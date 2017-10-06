Analysis: Factor in cost of living and Honolulu's average salary is lowest in nation

Honolulu has among the highest median incomes in the nation.

But factor in cost of living, as a new analysis has, and the picture changes dramatically.

In fact, Honolulu ranks dead last for average salary when adjusted for cost of living, according to hiring website Indeed.

The ranking puts Honolulu's average salary at $74,553, but its adjusted salary at just $59,882.

Tuscon took the no. 2 spot among metros with the lowest adjusted salaries, at $67,554.

And Miami rounded out the top three, with an adjusted average salary of $69,170.

"Poor Honolulu," Indeed said, in a write-up with the analysis. "Its salaries aren't that high to begin with and, after adjusting for its high cost of living, it's the most expensive metro in the country."

The metro where residents can get the biggest bang for their buck is Birmingham, Ala., where the average salary when adjusted for cost of living is $86,196.

Jackson, Miss. and Fresno, Calif. rounded out the top three.

