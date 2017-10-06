'It's a whole new ball game': Punahou football looks for revenge against St. Louis

St. Louis football head coach Cal Lee knows what he’s up against tomorrow evening when the Crusaders take on Punahou at Aloha Stadium. He knows, with absolute certainty, not to expect the same Punahou team that St. Louis defeated last month.

“I look at them, and I thought they got better,” Lee said of Punahou Thursday before during practice. “And hopefully, we can meet the challenge come Saturday. You beat a team, and the next you play them, there’s some motivation there. We’ve got to just step it up a little bit. I know we beat them last time, but it’s a whole new ball game when you play them again in the second round.”

Despite blowing out Punahou last month 49-13, Lee doesn’t want his team thinking Punahou will lay down and give them an easy victory.

“It’s going to be a tough battle, there’s no question about it,” he said. “Punahou is a really good football team, and we really respect them so much.”

With that bitter taste of defeat still lingering, Punahou head coach Kale Ane sees Saturday’s game as a chance for redemption; an opportunity to come back even stronger.

“We’re grateful that we have another opportunity. They took it to us pretty good the last time so we’re happy that we have another chance,” Ane said.

Putting pressure on St. Louis quarterback Chevan Cordeiro will be a priority for Ane and his defense. The last thing Ane wants to see is his defense give up another 346 yard, four touchdown performance to Cordeiro through the air.

“We’ve worked on a lot of different strategies, a lot of ways to kind of try to contain their quarterback,” Ane said. “He does a great job of scrambling and making things happen. He’s very accurate, so we’re going to try to make those windows a little bit tighter and put pressure on him.”

When asked how his team plans to beat St. Louis this time around, Ane wouldn’t give too much away. But he knows a better effort from his players will go a long way towards a victory.

“Well, it’s tough. They got a lot of really good kids, they’re well coached, they put a lot of pressure on you. It’s just a matter of grinding it out,” he said.

Kickoff between St. Louis vs. Punahou is set for 6 p.m. at Aloha Stadium Saturday night.



Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

