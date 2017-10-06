Pacific Rim International Conference on Disability and Diversity - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Pacific Rim International Conference on Disability and Diversity to take place in Honolulu

The U.S. Census Bureau says one in five Americans live with a disability.

The 33rd Pacific Rim International Conference on Disability and Diversity is next Wednesday at Hilton Hawaiian Village.

Patricia Morrissey is director of the UH Center on Disability Studies. 

