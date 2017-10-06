Drag racing champ Ron Capps in Hawaii to meet with fans - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Drag racing champ Ron Capps in Hawaii to meet with fans

(Image: Hawaii News Now) (Image: Hawaii News Now)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Drag racing champ Ron Capps is the reigning National Hot Rod Association Funny Car World Champion.

He is in Hawaii to meet with fans and will make an appearance at the NAPA Nimitz store on Saturday.

Billy V interviewed him live on Sunrise.

