Hawaiian Word of the Day: Huli

Our Hawaiian word of the day is "Huli."

Huli can mean to turn over, or change as an opinion. Huli also means to search and seek.

There is a saying that could mean if you only turn your hands upward to beg for food, you will remain hungry, but when you turn your hands down to work, then you will be filled and fed.

