Kupuna Achievers: 15 Craigside Craft Team - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Kupuna Achievers: 15 Craigside Craft Team

(Image: Hawaii News Now) (Image: Hawaii News Now)

Volunteers from 15 Craigside stitch together many items that are made with love.

And you can help with the cause by donating material, including fabric and yarn to the Queen's Medical Center "Volunteer in Place" program so they can continue spreading the aloha to their patients.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly