Sunrise Open House: The Triangle

On today's Sunrise Open House we take you to a very popular neighborhood in East Honolulu called the Triangle.

The affluent area is bordered by Kalanianaole Highway, Poipu Drive and Makaweli Street.

We found 9 houses actively for sale ranging from $1.25 million to $17 million. Let's start at the low end.

This single-level home is offered at $1,255,000. Built in 1963, it has 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, and just under 1,800 square feet of living area. The listing comments say the next owner will have the ability to remodel, expand, or build new to customize to their preferences. It has a large side yard that could accommodate a pool.

Slate floors throughout and solid wall construction.

612 Poipu Drive priced at $1,255,000.

Next we move to a home listed at $2,285,000. It has views of the bay from the kitchen, great room and master bedroom. There is travertine and engineered wood flooring in the main home with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a family room.

All new kitchen cabinets and appliances. There is an additional party room/home theater/billiard room with a large outdoor patio, along with a newly tiled pool that's great for entertaining.

109 Nawiliwil St. for $2,285,000.

Okay, now let's move up to the $17 million home. In the listing comments, it says this home will have you consistently saying, "Wow!"

6 bedrooms, 5 full baths, 2 half baths, 6,500 square feet of living space on a lot of more than 21,000 square feet. But wait, there's more. The listing includes the adjacent empty lot of more than 40,000 square feet, giving the lucky buyer 62,259 square feet of ocean view land.

This property has been on the market for about a year waiting for the perfect buyer. Could that be you?

If you're dreaming of a new home, get out to an open house this weekend.



Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.